Komodo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.88 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.20 million and $2.88 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00307101 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00118424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,609,811 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.