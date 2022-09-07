Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $48.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,622,000 after buying an additional 5,280,066 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

