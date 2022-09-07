Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Oppenheimer

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.16.

NYSE:KR opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $71,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

