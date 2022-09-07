Kulupu (KLP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $161,198.00

Kulupu (KLP) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Kulupu has a market cap of $161,198.00 and $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kulupu has traded down 42% against the dollar. One Kulupu coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kulupu alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016326 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kulupu Profile

Kulupu (KLP) uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. The official website for Kulupu is corepaper.org/kulupu. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kulupu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade. Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kulupu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kulupu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kulupu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kulupu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.