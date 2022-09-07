Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $411.29 million and $24.24 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $48.56 or 0.00251452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

