LABS Group Trading Up 35.4% Over Last Week (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $210,706.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00871154 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016383 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
