Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

