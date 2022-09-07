Lanceria (LANC) Trading Up 37.7% This Week

Lanceria (LANC) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $699,650.49 and approximately $2,422.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lanceria has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00873614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.
Lanceria Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Buying and Selling Lanceria
