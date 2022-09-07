Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $76,391.01 and approximately $8.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00865752 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016260 BTC.
About Landbox
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
