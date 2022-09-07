Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Lands’ End stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $343.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 2.40. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

