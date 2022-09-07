Landshare (LAND) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Landshare (LAND) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Landshare has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $45,770.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00134961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036269 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023036 BTC.

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,818,553 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,554 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

