Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.70. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $26.05 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LPI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $72.74 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,125,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,721,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

