Lattice Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $417,895.00 (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $417,895.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002776 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002462 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00877755 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016310 BTC.
About Lattice Token
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange.
Buying and Selling Lattice Token
