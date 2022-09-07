Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $921.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $259,760.14 and approximately $921.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00869639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.