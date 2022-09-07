Leonicorn Swap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $598,934.25 (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Leonicorn Swap has a total market cap of $598,934.25 and approximately $145,599.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 553.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
About Leonicorn Swap
Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,199,290 coins. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Leonicorn Swap
Receive News & Updates for Leonicorn Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leonicorn Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.