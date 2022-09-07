Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $21.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.