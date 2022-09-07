Lethean (LTHN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $81,664.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.03 or 0.08461907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00191842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00296507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00773603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00613120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001251 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.