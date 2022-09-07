Lever Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $85,157.97 (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Lever Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lever Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lever Token has a total market capitalization of $85,157.97 and approximately $17,722.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,750.46 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023479 BTC.

About Lever Token

Lever Token (CRYPTO:LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Buying and Selling Lever Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lever Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lever Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

