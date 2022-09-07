Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of LSI opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

