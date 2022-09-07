Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 3.8%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liminal BioSciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

