Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.