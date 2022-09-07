Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

About Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 315,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,926 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.