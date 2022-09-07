Linear (LINA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.37 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

