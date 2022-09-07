Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $176.73 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00005361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 174,426,251 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

