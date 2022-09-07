Litecoin Cash Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $315.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.00997278 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,891.17 or 0.99961891 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 765,472,544 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

