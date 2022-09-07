Litecoin Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $57.04 or 0.00295301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and $609.78 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026607 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,118,819 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

