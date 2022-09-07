Lithium Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Lithium has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $616,844.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00852504 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015897 BTC.
Lithium Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,050,376 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
