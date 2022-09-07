Liti Capital (WLITI) Price Hits $0.0023

Liti Capital (WLITI) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Liti Capital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liti Capital has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Liti Capital has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $19,570.00 worth of Liti Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 333.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Liti Capital Coin Profile

Liti Capital’s total supply is 1,319,705,000 coins. Liti Capital’s official Twitter account is @LitiCapital.

Buying and Selling Liti Capital

