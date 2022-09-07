Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) & Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Head-To-Head Survey

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lizhi has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lizhi and Tiga Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lizhi currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 830.45%. Given Lizhi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

1.1% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi 0.32% 2.59% 1.07% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lizhi and Tiga Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $332.60 million 0.13 -$19.97 million $0.02 43.01 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lizhi.

Summary

Lizhi beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

