LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after acquiring an additional 605,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,150,000 after buying an additional 69,123 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Guggenheim boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

