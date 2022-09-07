LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 395,278 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

