Lobe Sciences (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Trading Up 33.2%

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 33.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 137,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 595,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Lobe Sciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

