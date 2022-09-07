LockTrip Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.10 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $84,519.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00005663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

