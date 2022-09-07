Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits Market Cap of $52.93 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $52.93 million and $1.83 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Coin Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

