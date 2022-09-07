Loom Network Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $56.73 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00134878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00036177 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023253 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

