Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) is one of 233 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Loyalty Ventures to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million -$2.34 million -0.11 Loyalty Ventures Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 28.52

Loyalty Ventures’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loyalty Ventures. Loyalty Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -64.35% 8.58% 0.88% Loyalty Ventures Competitors -41.30% -7,275.01% -4.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Loyalty Ventures and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 2 0 2.67 Loyalty Ventures Competitors 783 5634 11761 267 2.62

Loyalty Ventures currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.90%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

