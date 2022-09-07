LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of LSI Industries worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.