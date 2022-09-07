LSV Asset Management Sells 25,500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.43% of Synovus Financial worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 181,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 159,225 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

