LuaSwap (LUA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $3,674.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,933 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

