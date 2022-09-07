Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $327.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

