Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $446.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $435.00 to $446.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $407.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $327.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,416,000 after buying an additional 97,392 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,735,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

