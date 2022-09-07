Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 0.3 %

LVLU opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 12,267.49%. Analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

