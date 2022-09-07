Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 156 978 3211 46 2.72

Profitability

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 64.69%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -7.81% 372.16% -4.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.41 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $16.82 billion $899.40 million -5.05

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

