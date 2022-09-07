Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

