Lunyr Price Down 24.6% This Week (LUN)

Lunyr (LUN) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $33,771.33 and $11.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

