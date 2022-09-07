Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Trading Up 6.6%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 345,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 143,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

