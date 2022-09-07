Malcolm Broomhead Purchases 1,963 Shares of Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Broomhead bought 1,963 shares of Orica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$15.29 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of A$30,010.34 ($20,986.25).

Orica Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

