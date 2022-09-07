Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.69

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.37. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 44,243 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
