Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.69

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.37. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 44,243 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

