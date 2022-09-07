Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 1.5%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.08). Approximately 12,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 23,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.13).

Manolete Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.81. The company has a market cap of £110.28 million and a PE ratio of 3,187.50.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

Manolete Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Manolete Partners’s payout ratio is presently 17.38%.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.