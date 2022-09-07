ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,946 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in ManTech International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ManTech International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in ManTech International by 4,007.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Stock Down 0.0 %

ManTech International Company Profile

MANT opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $95.99.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

