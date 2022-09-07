MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Reaches $0.0493 on Top Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00135603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.